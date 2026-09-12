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Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
Middle East News
12-09-2026 | 01:02
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Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
Iraq has ordered the closure of the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran as a precautionary measure following the latest drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, two security sources told Reuters.
The sources said a large-scale operation was underway to track down those responsible for the attack on Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh said on Friday that its vital East-West pipeline had been targeted by drones launched from Iraq.
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