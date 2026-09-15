Israel's Lebanon plan under review as Rome talks are postponed

News Bulletin Reports
15-09-2026 | 12:50
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Israel&#39;s Lebanon plan under review as Rome talks are postponed
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Israel's Lebanon plan under review as Rome talks are postponed

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has acknowledged that the next round of direct negotiations with Lebanon in Rome has been postponed, saying the delay reflects the failure of the framework agreement, including provisions related to the establishment of pilot zones.

In practical terms, the Israeli army has begun reorganizing its forces along the Yellow Line in the occupied areas of South Lebanon and instructed various units to prepare for the possibility of remaining there for an extended period. Israel has also dropped from consideration proposals to add new towns to the pilot-zone plan.

During an assessment of whether continued negotiations with Lebanon remain viable, Israeli security officials reportedly concluded that the plan intended to lead to Hezbollah’s disarmament through the Lebanese army is not achieving its objectives.

That assessment has also become part of a broader concern raised by a security official, who alleged that coordination is taking place between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah.

On the ground, the Israeli army has intensified its activities in southern Lebanon, carrying out ambushes targeting Hezbollah members, positions and tunnels. The army claimed it had found 32 rockets prepared for launch toward Israel.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the 55th Brigade and the 91st Division continued extensive search and clearance operations across the occupied area.

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