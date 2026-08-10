Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor

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10-08-2026 | 01:08
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Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor
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Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor

Western Europe "experienced its hottest June-July period on record" as climate change fuels an historic summer of heat, drought and wildfires across the region, the EU climate monitor said Monday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service also said global average sea surface temperatures in July were "the highest on record for the month" at 20.96C.

AFP

World News

Europe

experienced

hottest

June-July

record:

monitor

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