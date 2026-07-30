US strike kills three in Qeshm: Iranian media

A U.S. attack killed three people, including a two-year-old, on Iran's Qeshm island, the Fars news agency reported on Thursday after the U.S. military said it wrapped up a heavy wave of strikes.



"A U.S. attack on a residential home in the Chah Tangu neighbourhood of Qeshm killed three members of a family: the father, the mother, and their 2-year-old child," Fars reported, citing the Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, adding that two other children were injured.



AFP



