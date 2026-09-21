Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act

Lebanon News
21-09-2026 | 08:00
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Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
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Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act

The municipality of Houla condemned what it described as the “systematic and brutal destruction” carried out by Israeli forces in frontline villages, including the destruction of Houla Public School and the town’s social care center.

The municipality also cited the recent burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, describing the attacks as a serious violation of public institutions and their humanitarian and educational roles, particularly in an area already affected by war, destruction and displacement.

It called on the Lebanese state, the international community, the United Nations and local and international human rights and humanitarian organizations to address the attacks.

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municipality

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