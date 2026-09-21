News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wled Al Balad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
Lebanon News
21-09-2026 | 08:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
The municipality of Houla condemned what it described as the “systematic and brutal destruction” carried out by Israeli forces in frontline villages, including the destruction of Houla Public School and the town’s social care center.
The municipality also cited the recent burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, describing the attacks as a serious violation of public institutions and their humanitarian and educational roles, particularly in an area already affected by war, destruction and displacement.
It called on the Lebanese state, the international community, the United Nations and local and international human rights and humanitarian organizations to address the attacks.
Lebanon News
municipality
condemns
burning
Meiss
Jabal
Governmental
Hospital,
calls
state,
international
community
Next
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Health Ministry condemns Israeli army over burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Health Ministry condemns Israeli army over burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
UN official Arnault on Army Day: Lebanese Army has earned national and international trust
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
UN official Arnault on Army Day: Lebanese Army has earned national and international trust
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
UNIFIL commander donates medical equipment to Tebnine governmental hospital
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
UNIFIL commander donates medical equipment to Tebnine governmental hospital
0
World News
2026-08-12
UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party
World News
2026-08-12
UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-20
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Lebanon News
2026-09-20
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-27
Attack on Beirut: Trump-Netanyahu call shapes Israel's next move in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-27
Attack on Beirut: Trump-Netanyahu call shapes Israel's next move in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Israel's Netanyahu says strikes in Tehran will escalate
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Israel's Netanyahu says strikes in Tehran will escalate
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Iran won't negotiate with US, can 'continue the war': Senior adviser to Khamenei
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Iran won't negotiate with US, can 'continue the war': Senior adviser to Khamenei
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-06-12
Lebanon's fuel prices fall
Lebanon Economy
2026-06-12
Lebanon's fuel prices fall
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
2
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
3
Middle East News
11:12
Explosion near Iraq's Erbil airport hosting US troops: AFP
Middle East News
11:12
Explosion near Iraq's Erbil airport hosting US troops: AFP
4
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
5
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
6
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
7
World News
02:42
France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran
World News
02:42
France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran
8
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More