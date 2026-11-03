Israel's opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot said Tuesday that a phaseout of U.S. aid to the country announced by President Donald Trump showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must go.



"The fact that Israel's defence establishment is learning of a shift in our strategic relationship through the media, at the same time as the Israeli public, shows just how dangerous Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct is. He can no longer be trusted and must be replaced," Eisenkot said in a statement.



AFP



