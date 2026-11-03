Israel's Eisenkot says US aid cut shows Netanyahu 'must be replaced'

Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 11:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Eisenkot says US aid cut shows Netanyahu &#39;must be replaced&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's Eisenkot says US aid cut shows Netanyahu 'must be replaced'

Israel's opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot said Tuesday that a phaseout of U.S. aid to the country announced by President Donald Trump showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must go.

"The fact that Israel's defence establishment is learning of a shift in our strategic relationship through the media, at the same time as the Israeli public, shows just how dangerous Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct is. He can no longer be trusted and must be replaced," Eisenkot said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Gadi Eisenkot

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-28

Israel defence minister slams Eisenkot's call for military to resist PM pressure

LBCI
World News
2026-09-15

Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

As Iran strike looms, Israel weighs military and political scenarios

LBCI
World News
12:01

Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery

LBCI
World News
08:37

Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

LBCI tracks shifts in Israel’s voter turnout as of midday compared with 2022

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-22

Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Hezbollah denies links to alleged cell in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More