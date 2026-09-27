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Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
27-09-2026 | 04:48
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Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
Lebanese Ambassador Simon Karam is expected to hold a high-level meeting at the Vatican in Rome this week, as part of follow-up efforts to President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Italy, sources told LBCI.
The talks are expected to focus in particular on the negotiations file, which Karam is handling, according to the sources.
Lebanon News
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