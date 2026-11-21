The municipality of Jouret el-Ballout held its annual Independence Day celebration in the presence of Defense Minister Michel Menassa, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, representatives of security agencies, local officials, religious figures and residents.



The ceremony began with prayers for Lebanon and the raising of a large Lebanese flag at the town's roundabout.



Participants then proceeded to a restaurant, accompanied by music from the Hannibal Band of the Syriac Scouts, where speeches were delivered.

Municipal chief Issam Abou Jaoudeh stressed that independence is more than an annual celebration, describing it as a daily responsibility to protect the country, uphold its institutions, respect the law and safeguard citizens' dignity and freedom.



He reaffirmed the municipality's support for state institutions, praising President Joseph Aoun's efforts to protect Lebanon and restore its sovereignty.



Abou Jaoudeh also commended the Lebanese army for its sacrifices in defending the country and maintaining security and stability.

He thanked Menassa for attending the celebration, describing his presence as a sign of support for local communities, and welcomed the army commander's representative.



Addressing Kanaan, Abou Jaoudeh expressed appreciation for his continued cooperation with the municipality and his support for the town's development projects and needs.