Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media

Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 10:49
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Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media
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Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media

Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Saudi official media reported.

The pair met to "review brotherly bilateral relations and regional developments," the Saudi Press Agency said, adding the sit-down was also attended by Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman.




AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Crown

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UAE

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