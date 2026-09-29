News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bab Idriss
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media
Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 10:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media
Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Saudi official media reported.
The pair met to "review brotherly bilateral relations and regional developments," the Saudi Press Agency said, adding the sit-down was also attended by Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Crown
Prince
UAE
President
Riyadh
Next
Morocco's king appoints first woman PM following Sept 23 election
Israel defense minister threatens to target Hamas leaders abroad
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-15
Saudi crown prince lands in Egypt to meet Sisi: Egyptian state-linked media
Middle East News
2026-09-15
Saudi crown prince lands in Egypt to meet Sisi: Egyptian state-linked media
0
Middle East News
2026-09-12
Iran president and UAE crown prince meet in New Delhi: Iranian embassy
Middle East News
2026-09-12
Iran president and UAE crown prince meet in New Delhi: Iranian embassy
0
Middle East News
2026-08-02
Saudi crown prince, Trump hold call on Mideast tensions: Official media
Middle East News
2026-08-02
Saudi crown prince, Trump hold call on Mideast tensions: Official media
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:08
Morocco's king appoints first woman PM following Sept 23 election
Middle East News
12:08
Morocco's king appoints first woman PM following Sept 23 election
0
Middle East News
10:45
Israel defense minister threatens to target Hamas leaders abroad
Middle East News
10:45
Israel defense minister threatens to target Hamas leaders abroad
0
Middle East News
10:21
Iraq hangs 10 convicted of 'terrorism': Health, security officials
Middle East News
10:21
Iraq hangs 10 convicted of 'terrorism': Health, security officials
0
Middle East News
09:19
Italy completes troop withdrawal from Iraq
Middle East News
09:19
Italy completes troop withdrawal from Iraq
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-15
US Senator Graham to LBCI: Trump sees path to Lebanon agreement, backs role of talks in ceasefire efforts
Lebanon News
2026-04-15
US Senator Graham to LBCI: Trump sees path to Lebanon agreement, backs role of talks in ceasefire efforts
0
World News
2026-08-20
New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East
World News
2026-08-20
New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
0
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran Guards say struck US aircraft in Jordan with missiles, drones
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran Guards say struck US aircraft in Jordan with missiles, drones
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist
2
Lebanon News
12:26
Israeli army claims it destroyed over 600 infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon operation
Lebanon News
12:26
Israeli army claims it destroyed over 600 infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon operation
3
Lebanon News
00:47
US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms
Lebanon News
00:47
US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?
5
Lebanon News
02:52
PM Salam meets World Bank chief in Washington to discuss reforms, recovery and reconstruction
Lebanon News
02:52
PM Salam meets World Bank chief in Washington to discuss reforms, recovery and reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
06:44
Speaker Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mandate, says US alone can pressure Israel to end war on Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:44
Speaker Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mandate, says US alone can pressure Israel to end war on Lebanon
7
Middle East News
06:58
US forces exit Iraq after two decades, leaving opening for Iran
Middle East News
06:58
US forces exit Iraq after two decades, leaving opening for Iran
8
World News
05:17
Russian hybrid campaign 'failing to undermine' NATO support for Ukraine: Rutte
World News
05:17
Russian hybrid campaign 'failing to undermine' NATO support for Ukraine: Rutte
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More