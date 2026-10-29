Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling

News Bulletin Reports
29-10-2026 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Arab vote at the center of Israel&#39;s election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As the counting of votes in Israel’s parliamentary election nears completion, with no major shifts giving either Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc or Gadi Eisenkot’s Change bloc a decisive victory, Netanyahu’s Likud party has raised allegations of what it calls “Ra’am-gate.”

Likud alleged that the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, received large sums of money from Qatar and distributed them to Palestinian citizens of Israel, particularly in the Negev, to encourage them to vote for the party. Likud said the alleged payments increased turnout for the list and amounted to Qatari interference in Israel’s election.

Qatar rejected the allegations, describing them as both absurd and dangerous. It urged what it called certain Israeli politicians to address the consequences of their disastrous policies in the region.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Shin Bet security service and police are continuing their investigations, which have so far led to the arrest of seven activists from the United Arab List.

Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s rival, met with the Shin Bet chief and requested a close review of the evidence. He accused Netanyahu of what he described as “engineering public consciousness” and spreading chaos to delay the publication of the election results.

Some Israeli sources have questioned whether such evidence exists at all, suggesting that the case may be an attempt to prevent Arab parties from recommending Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the candidate to form the next government.

Opinion polls indicate that endorsements from Arab lawmakers could raise the number of members of parliament supporting Eisenkot to 67, compared with 53 for Netanyahu. 

Meanwhile, Herzog is seeking to prevent the controversy from disrupting the publication of the election results.

Abbas rejected the allegations, denied that his list had any involvement in the matter and welcomed the investigation.

The Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, said efforts to cast doubt on the Arab community’s vote were an extension of an organized campaign that began months before the election. It said the campaign aimed to delegitimize Arab political participation and lay the groundwork for challenging the results if they did not serve Netanyahu and his allies.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Arab

Vote

Israel

Election

Likud

Qatar

Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

Netanyahu says 'they're trying to steal the election', attacks Arab parties

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-14

Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

Israeli Arab leader accuses Netanyahu of 'lying, inciting' with election fraud claims

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-28

Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-28

From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26

The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26

Final hours before Israel votes: Deadlock looms, Arab turnout in focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-26

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir visiting Tehran: Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-24

UNIFIL announces death of Indonesian peacekeeper wounded in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-14

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-27

Iran looking into Trump's request for negotiations: FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Seven arrested in alleged Qatari vote-buying scandal involving Israeli Arab party: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

President Aoun briefed by military delegation on results of Lebanese-US-Israeli meetings in Tampa in presence of army commander

LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Israeli election official calls for probe into suspected Qatari funding of Arab party: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
World News
06:03

China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Mansour Abbas welcomes probe into alleged foreign funding, denies party involvement: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Finance Minister, World Bank review progress on Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction projects

LBCI
World News
03:21

At least 68 people dead in Spain's second major train crash this year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More