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Iran has no plans to negotiate with US: State media
Middle East News
28-09-2026 | 03:24
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Iran has no plans to negotiate with US: State media
State media in Iran on Monday reported that no new talks were planned with the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump told the media he expected more negotiations.
"Iran's delegation in New York (for the U.N. General Assembly) has no plans for negotiations with the United States," said the official IRNA news agency, citing an unnamed source close to the group.
Trump told Axios on Sunday that he expected talks to resume soon, a day after he rejected a proposal by Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.
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