Cristiano Ronaldo announces international retirement

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Cristiano Ronaldo announces international retirement

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday that he was retiring from international football.

The 41-year-old, who has played 234 times for Portugal and scored 146 goals, fell out with national coach Jorge Jesus last month after he refused to use him in a Nations League match and left the team camp.

AFP

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Portugal

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo

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