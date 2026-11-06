News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Israel's president pledges to pick candidate on Sunday to form government
Middle East News
06-11-2026 | 02:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's president pledges to pick candidate on Sunday to form government
Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival secured nods on Thursday from a majority of lawmakers to try to form a government, but Israel's president said it was still unclear who could break the election deadlock as he pledged to nominate a candidate on Sunday.
Israel's October 27 national ballot ended with no clear winner. Neither Prime Minister Netanyahu nor Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief, secured a clear path to a majority in parliament.
That has set up a tough task for President Isaac Herzog, whose mostly ceremonial role comes with the post-election responsibility of picking a candidate he believes has the best chance to form a coalition in a deeply divided country.
Herzog held marathon talks with elected factions on Wednesday and Thursday, during which 67 of parliament's 120 elected lawmakers endorsed Eisenkot, while 46 endorsed Netanyahu.
In televised remarks at the end of the talks, Herzog said that while the "results of the consultations may appear clear", there were "mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves" that make it difficult to say who has the best shot to form a government.
Herzog said he would make a pick on Sunday, and that he would hold "personal talks with some of the party leaders" over the Israeli weekend, which runs Friday-Saturday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
President
Isaac Herzog
Candidate
Government
Next
Qatar's emir, Trump discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:59
Israel's main Arab list says will back Eisenkot to form government
Middle East News
08:59
Israel's main Arab list says will back Eisenkot to form government
0
Middle East News
06:06
Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government
Middle East News
06:06
Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government
0
Middle East News
2026-11-02
Israel opposition bloc to meet Tuesday for first time to push PM pick: Party
Middle East News
2026-11-02
Israel opposition bloc to meet Tuesday for first time to push PM pick: Party
0
Middle East News
2026-11-04
Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government
Middle East News
2026-11-04
Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:42
Putin, Iran's security chief discuss Middle East situation, bilateral ties
Middle East News
05:42
Putin, Iran's security chief discuss Middle East situation, bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
05:36
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region
Middle East News
05:36
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region
0
Middle East News
04:57
Qatar's emir, Trump discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions
Middle East News
04:57
Qatar's emir, Trump discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Oman says working on resuming Yemen talks after Houthis hit Saudi ship
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Oman says working on resuming Yemen talks after Houthis hit Saudi ship
0
World News
2026-09-23
Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'
World News
2026-09-23
Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-16
Beirut Port to test emergency siren system on Sunday
Lebanon News
2026-05-16
Beirut Port to test emergency siren system on Sunday
0
Middle East News
2026-04-28
Iran says US no longer in position to 'dictate' policy to other nations
Middle East News
2026-04-28
Iran says US no longer in position to 'dictate' policy to other nations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanon-Qatar electricity talks moved from Beirut to Doha at Qatar’s request: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanon-Qatar electricity talks moved from Beirut to Doha at Qatar’s request: LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
4
Middle East News
06:06
Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government
Middle East News
06:06
Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government
5
Lebanon News
07:24
President Aoun: Lebanon is a sovereign state, positive neutrality essential to avoid regional conflicts
Lebanon News
07:24
President Aoun: Lebanon is a sovereign state, positive neutrality essential to avoid regional conflicts
6
World News
11:55
Bomb threat email to Sofia airport seen by AFP signed 'fighters of the Male State'
World News
11:55
Bomb threat email to Sofia airport seen by AFP signed 'fighters of the Male State'
7
Middle East News
07:11
Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, state media says
Middle East News
07:11
Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, state media says
8
Lebanon News
09:03
PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:03
PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More