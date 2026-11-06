Israel's president pledges to pick candidate on Sunday to form government

Middle East News
06-11-2026 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s president pledges to pick candidate on Sunday to form government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel's president pledges to pick candidate on Sunday to form government

Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival secured nods on Thursday from a majority of lawmakers to try to form a government, but Israel's president said it was still unclear who could break the election deadlock as he pledged to nominate a candidate on Sunday.

Israel's October 27 national ballot ended with no clear winner. Neither Prime Minister Netanyahu nor Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief, secured a clear path to a majority in parliament.

That has set up a tough task for President Isaac Herzog, whose mostly ceremonial role comes with the post-election responsibility of picking a candidate he believes has the best chance to form a coalition in a deeply divided country.

Herzog held marathon talks with elected factions ⁠on Wednesday and Thursday, during which 67 of parliament's 120 elected lawmakers endorsed Eisenkot, while 46 endorsed Netanyahu.

In televised remarks at the end of the talks, Herzog said that while the "results of the consultations may appear clear", there were "mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves" that make it difficult to say who has the best shot to form a government.

Herzog said he would make a pick on Sunday, and that he would hold "personal talks with some of the party leaders" over the Israeli weekend, which runs Friday-Saturday.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Israel

President

Isaac Herzog

Candidate

Government

LBCI Next
Qatar's emir, Trump discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Israel's main Arab list says will back Eisenkot to form government

LBCI
Middle East News
06:06

Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-11-02

Israel opposition bloc to meet Tuesday for first time to push PM pick: Party

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-11-04

Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Putin, Iran's security chief discuss Middle East situation, bilateral ties

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Qatar's emir, Trump discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-23

Oman says working on resuming Yemen talks after Houthis hit Saudi ship

LBCI
World News
2026-09-23

Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-16

Beirut Port to test emergency siren system on Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-28

Iran says US no longer in position to 'dictate' policy to other nations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon-Qatar electricity talks moved from Beirut to Doha at Qatar’s request: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery

LBCI
Middle East News
06:06

Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

President Aoun: Lebanon is a sovereign state, positive neutrality essential to avoid regional conflicts

LBCI
World News
11:55

Bomb threat email to Sofia airport seen by AFP signed 'fighters of the Male State'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, state media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More