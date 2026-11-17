Qatar on Tuesday called for restraint following an Iranian attack targeting a U.S. base in Bahrain, warning that the "escalation" in the Gulf posed an "extremely serious" threat to the chances of reaching an agreement to end the Mideast war.



"We call on all parties to exercise restraint during this period and to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said at a press briefing in Doha.



AFP



