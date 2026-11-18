Iran said it targeted U.S. drone and missile sites in Kuwait overnight after the United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, marking Tehran's first attack on the U.S.-allied Gulf state since September.



Underlining a broader uptick in hostilities ‌in recent days, Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on Wednesday for a third time in a week, accusing Tehran of a "systematic hostile approach" towards the Gulf kingdom, where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is headquartered.



The latest attacks highlighted the obstacles facing diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East, disrupted shipping, driven up global energy prices and drawn in countries across the region.



Reuters