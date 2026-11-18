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Iran denies North Macedonian 'terrorist plot' claims
Middle East News
18-11-2026 | 07:50
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Iran denies North Macedonian 'terrorist plot' claims
Iran's embassy in Greece on Wednesday rejected as "completely unfounded" claims by North Macedonia that it had found a Tehran-backed assassination plot targeting a person in Greece.
The embassy said the "baseless accusations" were part of a "worn-out campaign by the Israeli regime and its propaganda and psychological warfare apparatuses to discredit Iran."
AFP
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