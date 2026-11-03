News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Love Story: AlShaher AlSabee
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Iran has right to self-defense after island strikes: Deputy FM
Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran has right to self-defense after island strikes: Deputy FM
Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that Tehran reserved the right to self-defense following U.S. attacks on Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran retains the right to legitimate self-defense until the military aggression has been completely and permanently brought to an end," Gharibabadi said according to Iran's ISNA news agency.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Right
Self-Defense
Island
Strikes
Next
Iran president says renewed US fighting will benefit 'no one'
Qatar says remains 'hopeful' of a US-Iran deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-08-31
Iran condemns new US attacks, says its forces acted in self-defense
Middle East News
2026-08-31
Iran condemns new US attacks, says its forces acted in self-defense
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-22
PM Salam meets Indian deputy FM to discuss bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2026-08-22
PM Salam meets Indian deputy FM to discuss bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran security chief says US to face new war strategy after strikes
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran security chief says US to face new war strategy after strikes
0
Middle East News
02:40
Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
Middle East News
02:40
Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:40
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery
Middle East News
08:40
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery
0
World News
08:37
Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026
World News
08:37
Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026
0
Middle East News
07:39
Iran president says renewed US fighting will benefit 'no one'
Middle East News
07:39
Iran president says renewed US fighting will benefit 'no one'
0
Middle East News
05:50
Qatar says remains 'hopeful' of a US-Iran deal
Middle East News
05:50
Qatar says remains 'hopeful' of a US-Iran deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-07
Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict
World News
2026-03-07
Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-29
Speaker Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mandate, says US alone can pressure Israel to end war on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-29
Speaker Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mandate, says US alone can pressure Israel to end war on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2026-03-11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
World News
2026-10-31
French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday: Spokesperson
World News
2026-10-31
French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday: Spokesperson
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
PM Salam vows tough action over food fraud after parasite detected in restaurant meat
Lebanon News
12:52
PM Salam vows tough action over food fraud after parasite detected in restaurant meat
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
3
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:30
BDL suspends medical coverage at two hospitals for employees and beneficiaries
Lebanon News
07:30
BDL suspends medical coverage at two hospitals for employees and beneficiaries
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
Lebanon News
07:39
Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
6
Lebanon News
04:28
Aoun: Lebanon can no longer accommodate more Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
04:28
Aoun: Lebanon can no longer accommodate more Syrian refugees
7
Middle East News
11:59
Top Arab-Israeli leader tells AFP opposition must accept 'political reality', join forces
Middle East News
11:59
Top Arab-Israeli leader tells AFP opposition must accept 'political reality', join forces
8
Middle East News
11:44
Yemen's Houthis say they launched drones towards Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport
Middle East News
11:44
Yemen's Houthis say they launched drones towards Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More