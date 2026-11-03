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Israel says not involved in reported US strikes on Iranian island
Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 04:49
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Israel says not involved in reported US strikes on Iranian island
The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had no involvement in reported U.S. strikes on an Iranian island, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent threats to resume war with Tehran.
Asked if Israel was involved in secret attacks reported by U.S. media outlets on Qeshm Island, which lies in the Strait of Hormuz, an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP, "No."
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