Israel says not involved in reported US strikes on Iranian island

Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 04:49
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Israel says not involved in reported US strikes on Iranian island
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Israel says not involved in reported US strikes on Iranian island

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had no involvement in reported U.S. strikes on an Iranian island, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent threats to resume war with Tehran.

Asked if Israel was involved in secret attacks reported by U.S. media outlets on Qeshm Island, which lies in the Strait of Hormuz, an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP, "No."


AFP
 

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Israel

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Strikes

Iran

Island

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