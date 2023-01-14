News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-14 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested
Prominent port blast case activist William Noon left the General Directorate of State Security on Saturday after being arrested on Friday evening, based on a signal from the Beirut Attorney General Judge Zaher Hamadeh.
Following that, Noon went directly to the Beirut Fire Brigade to join the families of the Beirut Port blast victims and everyone who supported his case and the Port blast case.
The release of Noon was challenging, as sources mentioned that many negotiations were conducted between the deputies who supported William, the higher authorities, and Judge Zaher Hamadeh.
However, the activist was arrested, with two signals from Judge Hamadeh:
The first signal was to the State Security Directorate over Noon’s speech on Wednesday in front of the Beirut Justice Palace, coinciding with a Supreme Judicial Council session, whereby he threatened if it takes place like the previous one, he will blow up the justice palace with dynamite.
Regarding this decision, and after State Security completed the investigations, Judge Hamadeh decided to keep Noon arrested (under investigation) and linked his release to the appearance of Peter Bou Saab, the brother of the victim Joe Bou Saab, before State Security.
The second signal was to investigate with Noon and many relatives of port blast victims on the background of the events that occurred in front of the Beirut Justice Palace on Wednesday and the stone-throwing at its offices.
However, negotiations took place between several deputies and the higher judicial authorities to reach an amendment to the signal of Judge Hamadeh.
They called for changing the decision from leaving Noon under investigation, which keeps him arrested, to releasing him. And this is what happened.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Beirut Port
Blast
Investigation
Next
Reasons behind the delay in calling for cabinet meeting
Will a Cabinet session be held next week?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
LBCI taps into latest updates on Beirut port blast probe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
LBCI taps into latest updates on Beirut port blast probe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-13
American pressure to move forward with Beirut Port blast probe
Press Highlights
2023-01-13
American pressure to move forward with Beirut Port blast probe
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Siblings of Beirut Port blast victims announce their engagement
Variety
2022-12-12
Siblings of Beirut Port blast victims announce their engagement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
0
Sports
2023-01-02
Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Sports
2023-01-02
Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store