Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-14 | 12:35
High views
Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested
2min
Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested
Prominent port blast case activist William Noon left the General Directorate of State Security on Saturday after being arrested on Friday evening, based on a signal from the Beirut Attorney General Judge Zaher Hamadeh.

Following that, Noon went directly to the Beirut Fire Brigade to join the families of the Beirut Port blast victims and everyone who supported his case and the Port blast case. 

The release of Noon was challenging, as sources mentioned that many negotiations were conducted between the deputies who supported William, the higher authorities, and Judge Zaher Hamadeh.

However, the activist was arrested, with two signals from Judge Hamadeh:

The first signal was to the State Security Directorate over Noon’s speech on Wednesday in front of the Beirut Justice Palace, coinciding with a Supreme Judicial Council session, whereby he threatened if it takes place like the previous one, he will blow up the justice palace with dynamite.

Regarding this decision, and after State Security completed the investigations, Judge Hamadeh decided to keep Noon arrested (under investigation) and linked his release to the appearance of Peter Bou Saab, the brother of the victim Joe Bou Saab, before State Security. 

The second signal was to investigate with Noon and many relatives of port blast victims on the background of the events that occurred in front of the Beirut Justice Palace on Wednesday and the stone-throwing at its offices.

However, negotiations took place between several deputies and the higher judicial authorities to reach an amendment to the signal of Judge Hamadeh.

They called for changing the decision from leaving Noon under investigation, which keeps him arrested, to releasing him. And this is what happened.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

Beirut Port

Blast

Investigation

