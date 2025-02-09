Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads

Lebanese military units have been deployed in the southern towns of Rab El Thalathine, Bani Haiyyan, and Tallouseh in the Marjaayoun district following the Israeli army's withdrawal.



The deployment is being carried out in coordination with the mechanism committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement.



The army units conduct engineering surveys and clear roads within these areas to ensure accessibility and safety. The Lebanese Army Command has urged residents to adhere to the instructions of the deployed forces to prevent any risks.



Meanwhile, the army continues to coordinate closely with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) regarding the situation in the border regions, which aligns with U.N. Resolution 1701.



Despite the Israeli pullout, tensions remain high.



According to the National News Agency (NNA), Israeli forces have placed barriers, blocking roads connecting Rab El Thalathine to the town of Odaisseh, further complicating movement in the area.