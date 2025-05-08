MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement

Deputy Parliament Speaker MP Elias Bou Saab revealed, following a meeting of the Parliament Bureau chaired by Speaker Nabih Berri at the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, that there are ongoing efforts to reach an agreement among political parties on a complete electoral list for Beirut that ensures parity.



However, he noted that nothing is guaranteed so far.



He affirmed that the municipal elections will go ahead as planned and that there will be no changes to the electoral law at this stage.



Bou Saab also stated that the Parliament Bureau condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and called on the government to act swiftly to stop the violations.