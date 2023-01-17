News
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
Since mid-October, the public prosecutor at the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, Nazek el-Khatib, has opened the file of the Road Traffic Authority (RTA).
From mid-October 2022 to mid-January 2023, two months during which the majority of beneficiaries, including managers, heads of departments, employees, and transaction handlers, were arrested on charges of taking bribes, forgery, and illegal enrichment.
Two months full of scandals that do not seem to be over yet.
However, the director general of the road traffic department, Hoda Salloum, was arrested in the file of the beneficiary, along with the head of the Vehicle Registration Authority, Ayman Abdel Ghafour.
However, Ayman Abdel Ghafour, the head of the Vehicle Registration Authority, and Hoda Salloum, the director general of the road traffic department, were both arrested in the file of bribes and beneficiaries.
According to sources familiar with the investigations conducted by the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces, LBCI learned that the arrested transaction handler, Michael Nassour, admitted in a new statement that he was periodically obtaining from Abdel Ghafour and through the latter's arrested secretary, Sandra Al-Ra'i, packages of car sale bills to sell them.
Moreover, each package consisted of 250 checks, and the price Nassour collected from those who followed the transactions was LBP 100 million for each package.
According to the same sources, Nassour confirmed that he was distributing the LBP 100 million in the following method:
-
LBP 30 million to Abdel Ghafour, which Nassour used to hand over to his secretary.
-
LBP 60 million sent by Nassour to Salloum with one of her close people, the arrested transaction tracker, Naji Barhoun.
-
LBP 10 million shared by Nassour with the secretary of Abdel Ghafour.
However, Judge Al-Khatib could not give any indication of arresting those involved because of the response lawsuit against her by Abdel Ghafour before the Court of Appeal, which has not yet been decided. And, because of the state's litigation lawsuit filed by Salloum against her before the General Authority of the Court of Cassation, the Information Division contacted the public prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, and the latter was the one who gave a signal to arrest Salloum and Barhoun.
The file was then referred to the first investigating judge in Mount Lebanon.
Simultaneously, Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Ghada Aoun charged both Salloum and Barhoun with bribery and the crime of illicit enrichment.
However, Salloum was pursued with two files, one file that Judge Al-Khatib arrested her and another file that sent her arrest warrant from Judge Oweidat based on investigations carried out by members of the Information Division.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Judge
Probe
RTA
Traffic
Investigation
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
