Some 140,000 people present for Pope funeral: Police

Some 140,000 people gathered on St Peter's Square and in the surrounding streets for Pope Francis's funeral, Italian police said Saturday, as dignitaries began taking their seats.



"About an hour before the start of the ceremony, St. Peter's Square is close to filling its capacity of 40,000 people. An estimated 100,000 people are already present in Via della Conciliazione", the avenue leading to the Vatican, and surrounding streets, police said.



AFP