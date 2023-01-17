Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17 | 14:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

As if the huge sums that hospitals receive from patients in fresh dollars or Lebanese liras at the black market rate, and the dues that they receive from insurance companies in fresh dollars, and the dues owed to them by the guarantors, weren’t enough to manage their affairs, carry out their logistical and administrative work, and purchase medicines and medical supplies.

The Syndicate of Hospital Owners in Lebanon issued a statement warning that patients will have to buy the medicines they may need inside hospitals at their own expense, regardless of the guarantor that covers hospitalization costs, if the hospitals do not receive from the Banque du Liban (BDL) an amount of LBP 200 billion per month as a minimum of their dues, instead of the currently agreed upon amount of 90 billion, which cannot be fully withdrawn due to imposed banking restrictions.

However, the Head of the private hospitals' owners Syndicate, Sleiman Haroun, explained to LBCI that this warning does not include medicines for critical and emergency cases, and it may come into effect if those concerned in BDL do not respond to their demand. He stressed that this is mainly because drug importers only deliver the goods if the total amount is paid in cash, and they do not accept bank checks.

Haroun also underlined that the hospital’s need to purchase medicines might reach LBP 20 billion per month.

Sources in BDL confirmed to LBCI that the dues of private hospitals are transferred monthly to their bank accounts. Still, the central bank cannot secure the amount required by private hospitals, i.e., the LBP 200 billion, and thus raise the ceiling for withdrawals because this, according to BDL, will open the door to the other sectors that are also calling for an increase in their dues.

Furthermore, BDL considered that hospitals already charge sums in fresh dollars from citizens and insurance companies.

Moreover, the head of the Medicine Importers Syndicate, Karim Jabara, stressed to LBCI that importers should get paid for the unsubsidized medicines from hospitals upon delivery to pay the amounts to companies before any exchange rate fluctuation.

As for subsidized medicine, Jabara confirmed that importers are committed to the Health Ministry’s decision to give hospitals a deadline to pay the amount.

Lebanese remain victims of private hospitals that charge huge sums before admitting patients, medicines shortages, and BDL policy. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Hospitals

Health

Sector

Patients

LBCI Next
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09

Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app