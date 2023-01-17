Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

The Syndicate of Hospital Owners in Lebanon issued a statement warning that patients will have to buy the medicines they may need inside hospitals at their own expense, regardless of the guarantor that covers hospitalization costs, if the hospitals do not receive from the Banque du Liban (BDL) an amount of LBP 200 billion per month as a minimum of their dues, instead of the currently agreed upon amount of 90 billion, which cannot be fully withdrawn due to imposed banking restrictions.However, the Head of the private hospitals' owners Syndicate, Sleiman Haroun, explained to LBCI that this warning does not include medicines for critical and emergency cases, and it may come into effect if those concerned in BDL do not respond to their demand. He stressed that this is mainly because drug importers only deliver the goods if the total amount is paid in cash, and they do not accept bank checks.Haroun also underlined that the hospital’s need to purchase medicines might reach LBP 20 billion per month.Sources in BDL confirmed to LBCI that the dues of private hospitals are transferred monthly to their bank accounts. Still, the central bank cannot secure the amount required by private hospitals, i.e., the LBP 200 billion, and thus raise the ceiling for withdrawals because this, according to BDL, will open the door to the other sectors that are also calling for an increase in their dues.Furthermore, BDL considered that hospitals already charge sums in fresh dollars from citizens and insurance companies.Moreover, the head of the Medicine Importers Syndicate, Karim Jabara, stressed to LBCI that importers should get paid for the unsubsidized medicines from hospitals upon delivery to pay the amounts to companies before any exchange rate fluctuation.As for subsidized medicine, Jabara confirmed that importers are committed to the Health Ministry’s decision to give hospitals a deadline to pay the amount.Lebanese remain victims of private hospitals that charge huge sums before admitting patients, medicines shortages, and BDL policy.