Russia says it's ready to remove highly enriched uranium from Iran

11-06-2025 | 08:07
Russia says it's ready to remove highly enriched uranium from Iran
Russia says it's ready to remove highly enriched uranium from Iran

Russia said on Wednesday it stood ready to remove highly enriched uranium from Iran and convert it into civilian reactor fuel as a potential way to help narrow U.S.-Iranian differences over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Tehran says it has the right to peaceful nuclear power, but its swiftly advancing uranium enrichment program has raised fears in the wider West and across the Gulf that it wants to develop a nuclear weapon.

The United States is trying to broker a deal to get Iran to rein in its nuclear activities, but President Donald Trump said in an interview released on Wednesday he was less confident than a couple of months ago that Iran would agree to halt enrichment.

Reuters

