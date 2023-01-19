What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-19 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?

In a new effort to curb the exchange rate and collect an enormous amount liras from the market, Banque du Liban (BDL) will urge all governmental departments to collect the taxes and fees paid by citizens and companies, half in cash and half in check through the bank.

According to this new decision, payments would be split 50/50 between cash and checks, and as a result, amounts of liras in cash would automatically be withdrawn from the market. In this way, the state will have funds on hand, ready for disposal. 

Moreover, central bank sources claimed that since the decision to raise public sector wages, the amount of money in Lebanese pounds had increased significantly. 

However, the Finance Minister took this step a few days ago when it asked the Customs Administration to collect customs duties of 50 percent in cash and 50 percent in check.

But the implementation of this decision has been frozen for now, as importers and traders said it had negative repercussions:

First, transferring large amounts of cash is difficult and may threaten the security of the employees.

Second, this measure encourages the “cash economy,” in which money control is difficult, and money laundering operations are easier.

Third, and most importantly, it negatively affects citizens because if traders were unable to use their accounts and pay checks to the state, they would stop accepting that Lebanese pay for them with a bank card, given that the money will be blocked, and they will not be able to spend it.

Moreover, the Central Council of BDL held a meeting on Wednesday, during which there was no going back on this decision.

But discussions are underway over a mechanism for implementing it.

Therefore, meetings will continue until February 1st, when banks will begin to operate under the modified official exchange rate, which is LBP 15,000 instead of LBP 1,500.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

BDL

Lebanon

Lebanese

Finance

Economy

Economic

LBP

USD

Exchange Rate

LBCI Next
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-03

BDL aims to limit LBP in circulation to curb increase in USD rate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27

BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:56

LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:45

Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-27

Beirut Airport witnesses a huge rush of travelers

LBCI
Middle East
07:06

Egypt sees high demand from investors after currency drop

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app