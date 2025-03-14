Industry Minister Joe Issa El Khoury met with the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, to discuss the potential for American companies to invest in various sectors in Lebanon.



The minister also met with the European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the European Union and the Ministry of Industry.



Additionally, he received the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, and they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries.