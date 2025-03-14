Lebanon's Industry Minister discusses investment and cooperation with foreign ambassadors

Lebanon News
14-03-2025 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Industry Minister discusses investment and cooperation with foreign ambassadors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Industry Minister discusses investment and cooperation with foreign ambassadors

Industry Minister Joe Issa El Khoury met with the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, to discuss the potential for American companies to invest in various sectors in Lebanon.

The minister also met with the European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the European Union and the Ministry of Industry.

Additionally, he received the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, and they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Industry Minister

Investment

Cooperation

Ambassadors

US

EU

Russia

LBCI Next
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Israel's defense minister vows to maintain 'strict policy' against Hezbollah, Israeli newspaper claims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Lebanon's Information Minister discusses media projects with UNESCO officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Lebanon's Health Minister discusses joint health projects with World Bank delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Lebanon's Public Works Fayez Rasamny to moves forward with plans to reopen Qlayaat Airport

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:56

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:07

Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More