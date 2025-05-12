Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Talks between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli officials in Tel Aviv have signaled renewed momentum in the prisoner exchange file, days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the Middle East.



The discussions coincided with Hamas releasing U.S.-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander following bilateral negotiations between the group and Washington.



The move, seen by many in Israel as a direct humiliation for the state and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked controversy, particularly as it appeared to sideline the Israeli government.



Witkoff's meetings with Netanyahu and senior cabinet ministers focused primarily on the Hamas file and Iran. Israeli leadership has agreed to dispatch a negotiating delegation to Cairo, laying the groundwork for a potential new round of talks.



Families of Israeli prisoners expressed frustration over the selective release of Alexander, describing it as a disappointment. They urged the U.S. to advocate for the release of all hostages and to push for an end to the war. Their concern is compounded by military estimates suggesting it could take Israel at least two more years to subdue Hamas, a timeline they say places the remaining hostages in further danger.



At the same time, skepticism is mounting over the broader military strategy in Gaza.



Observers warn that unless the expanded military operation achieves clear objectives, it could severely damage Israel's regional standing. These developments unfold as the Israeli military continues preparations for its "Gideon Chariots" campaign in the Gaza Strip.



Notably, the army is grappling with a steep rise in reserve service refusal, with nearly 40% of reservist soldiers reportedly unwilling to serve, which is an unprecedented figure in Israel's history.