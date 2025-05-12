Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations

News Bulletin Reports
12-05-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

In Lebanon, a stray bullet is often enough to turn victory into tragedy. 

Such was the case when a bullet fired in celebration of an election win struck journalist Nada Andraos Aziz, injuring her as she sat in the LBCI news car. 

That bullet pierced the roof of the vehicle and lodged in her leg, a few centimeters from what could have been a fatal or permanently disabling wound.

Andraos, a seasoned journalist, was accompanied by cameramen Wajih Malek and Yahya Habchiti at the time. Any of them could have become casualties of a moment meant for celebration. What began as jubilant gunfire could have ended in death.

Across North Lebanon, similar scenes unfolded. 

In Wadi Khaled, young man Mohammad Jihad Khaled now lies in intensive care, gravely wounded by another celebratory bullet. The full extent of his injuries remains unknown, but the recklessness is apparent.

These incidents are part of a troubling pattern that recurs across the country. Whether celebrating a new year, honoring the dead, or rejoicing over academic success, many Lebanese have normalized celebratory gunfire—often at the cost of others' lives and safety.

The bullet that hit Andraos is a grim symbol of the chaos and impunity that continue to thrive. It reflects a deep-rooted culture where weapons are plentiful, accountability is scarce, and the value of human life is tragically negotiable.

In a country where neighbors protect each other's wrongdoings, where political leaders shield their supporters, and where security forces often disregard armed civilians, public safety hangs by a thread. 

If human life had the value it deserves, fireworks—not gunfire—would mark moments of joy.

Until Lebanon reckons with its gun culture and enforces laws that genuinely protect its people, stray bullets will continue to steal moments, memories, and lives.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Gunfire

Culture

LBCI

Journalist

Nada Andraos

Wounded

Election

Celebrations

LBCI Next
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon's Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Kataeb official Sassine Sassine urges Beirut voters to respect existing agreement among political factions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11

Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More