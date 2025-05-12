Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In Lebanon, a stray bullet is often enough to turn victory into tragedy.



Such was the case when a bullet fired in celebration of an election win struck journalist Nada Andraos Aziz, injuring her as she sat in the LBCI news car.



That bullet pierced the roof of the vehicle and lodged in her leg, a few centimeters from what could have been a fatal or permanently disabling wound.



Andraos, a seasoned journalist, was accompanied by cameramen Wajih Malek and Yahya Habchiti at the time. Any of them could have become casualties of a moment meant for celebration. What began as jubilant gunfire could have ended in death.



Across North Lebanon, similar scenes unfolded.



In Wadi Khaled, young man Mohammad Jihad Khaled now lies in intensive care, gravely wounded by another celebratory bullet. The full extent of his injuries remains unknown, but the recklessness is apparent.



These incidents are part of a troubling pattern that recurs across the country. Whether celebrating a new year, honoring the dead, or rejoicing over academic success, many Lebanese have normalized celebratory gunfire—often at the cost of others' lives and safety.



The bullet that hit Andraos is a grim symbol of the chaos and impunity that continue to thrive. It reflects a deep-rooted culture where weapons are plentiful, accountability is scarce, and the value of human life is tragically negotiable.



In a country where neighbors protect each other's wrongdoings, where political leaders shield their supporters, and where security forces often disregard armed civilians, public safety hangs by a thread.



If human life had the value it deserves, fireworks—not gunfire—would mark moments of joy.



Until Lebanon reckons with its gun culture and enforces laws that genuinely protect its people, stray bullets will continue to steal moments, memories, and lives.