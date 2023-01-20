What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

The upcoming Paris meeting at the beginning of February, devoted to discussing the Lebanese file, will not enter the game of putting forward names for the presidency, even if the presidential file is on the discussion table.

The four participating countries, i.e., the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, are most concerned about putting pressure on ending the presidential vacuum and urging the Lebanese parliament to carry out its complete duties without entering into the names game, which is a matter that concerns the Lebanese alone.

French Ambassador Anne Grillo met on Thursday, with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and has informed them of the meeting. 

The ambassador informed Mikati and Berri of the ideas to be discussed. The meeting will be held at the level of general secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the participating countries and senior advisors, not with any higher level representation. 

Egypt could be included in the meeting because of its prominent regional role. Perhaps in subsequent sessions, Jordan and other European countries, such as Germany and Italy, will be invited.

According to follow-up sources, the French were willing to lure the participants into a political position related to the presidency. Still, the response of other countries was different from their desire. They will emphasize the continuation of stability and the lack of delay in economic reform that allows for overcoming the many difficulties that Lebanon has faced in the years. 

The meeting will also focus on service and humanitarian affairs that France and Saudi Arabia have been working on through a joint fund for nearly a year and will try to expand its framework because of the needs of the Lebanese people.

Among the topics that Paris is working on is facilitating the export of electricity from Jordan and gas from Egypt.

Jordan will likely be invited to participate in a subsequent meeting of this group, especially since there is a beginning of French satisfaction with Lebanon's reforms in the electricity file, including the start of forming the regulatory authority.

Follow-up Lebanese sources said that no one could bet on solutions anytime soon, especially from abroad. The sources added that the Lebanese have only to try to save themselves and not rely on foreign initiatives, through consensus among themselves to elect a president who will have a fundamental role in restoring the order of the state and its institutions.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

France

Lebanon

Lebanese

Meeting

Paris

Macron

Ambassador

French

Discussions

LBCI Next
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-22

Paris prepares joint American, Saudi, Qatari meeting to resolve Lebanon presidential vacuum

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-19

NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

European investigators hear Lebanese bankers in money laundering file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Variety
09:09

Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app