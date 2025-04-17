American strikes destroy Yemen fuel port used by Houthis: US military

American forces destroyed the Ras Issa fuel port in Yemen Thursday in a bid to cut off a source of supplies and funds for the country's Houthi rebels, the U.S. military said.



"U.S. forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthis and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years," the U.S. Central Command said on X.



AFP