Is decentralization the solution for Lebanon crises?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-21 | 08:04
High views

Is decentralization the solution for Lebanon crises?

The centralization of government that Lebanon has used over the years has proven ineffective since it is built on out-of-date laws and a complicated bureaucracy that makes it difficult for residents to conduct their business and encourages corruption.

 
Because of this reality, political organizations and activists have proposed administrative decentralization as a solution to move Lebanon from its current state to a new institutional and administrative structure, on the sidelines of the discussion of the book "The Institutional Revolution in Lebanon."
 
Administrative decentralization is a reformative tool for managing diversity, enhancing local participation, and facilitating citizen affairs. Still, more is needed to address the crisis of the current system that exists today.
 
In the opinion of the participants, decentralization must be accompanied by extensive powers, financial resources that allow administrations to exercise their authority, and, most importantly, the development of the constitutional system, provided that it addresses how to resolve disputes through a thorough examination of all governing mechanisms.
 
Will the time come when all the parties gather around a single table to properly examine the current system's crisis and seek bold solutions that will free the Lebanese from their bad reality?
 

