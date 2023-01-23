Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

Reporters finally made it back to Parliament hall on the fifth day of the parliamentary sit-in in the Parliament building after being barred from the Nejmeh Square since the MPs' sit-in began on Thursday at noon.

The beginning of the week saw the revival of parliamentary committee activities, in which protesting deputies, including Melhem Khalaf and Najat Aoun Saliba, took part.
What, though, is new about the outcomes of this legislative sit-in? Are discussions on a common name for the presidency, which the opposition forces are battling to get to the Baabda Presidential Palace, nearly complete? And how long will the lawmakers remain inside the Parliament?
On another note, everyone is interested in learning how these lawmakers live inside the Parliament.
For instance, MP Najat Aoun departs the parliament building every day at six in the morning to shower and change into new clothing at home, and then she returns at seven.
She is dependent on her aides, who bring meals and supplies to the entrance of Parliament.
This as MP Paula Yacoubian will join the sit-in on Monday, and MP Bilal Al-Hushaimi will participate in the sit-in on Thursday.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Parliament

Prime Minister

Sit-In

Fifth Day

Politics

Government

Lawmakers

LBCI Next
US reduces reciprocity visa fees for Lebanese passport holders
Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-20

Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president

LBCI
World
11:41

Germany charges five with plot to kidnap minister, overthrow government

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Here are the details of the attack on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah aims to solve presidential vacuum through bilateral discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:01

US reduces reciprocity visa fees for Lebanese passport holders

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-20

Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-20

'Keep it in the ground' Greta Thunberg tells protest at end of WEF

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app