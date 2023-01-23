Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

The beginning of the week saw the revival of parliamentary committee activities, in which protesting deputies, including Melhem Khalaf and Najat Aoun Saliba, took part.

What, though, is new about the outcomes of this legislative sit-in? Are discussions on a common name for the presidency, which the opposition forces are battling to get to the Baabda Presidential Palace, nearly complete? And how long will the lawmakers remain inside the Parliament?

On another note, everyone is interested in learning how these lawmakers live inside the Parliament.

For instance, MP Najat Aoun departs the parliament building every day at six in the morning to shower and change into new clothing at home, and then she returns at seven.

She is dependent on her aides, who bring meals and supplies to the entrance of Parliament.

This as MP Paula Yacoubian will join the sit-in on Monday, and MP Bilal Al-Hushaimi will participate in the sit-in on Thursday.