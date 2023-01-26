News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
The words of Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh from Bkerke came as an announcement of candidacy for the presidential elections after his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai.
Frangieh's visit follows a visit by Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil to Bkerke on Wednesday night.
Frangieh aspires to be a consensual candidate, not a challenging president, and he did not hesitate to announce that he does not object to his election by 65 votes.
Although the two visits took place on close dates, it is sure that there is no connection between them, especially since Frangieh's visit was at the request of the latter, according to information.
Reports of Bkerke's mediation to soften Basil's position regarding Frangieh's candidacy are also untrue.
Free Patriotic Movement sources described to LBCI Rai and Bassil's meetings as positive and good, revealing that an agreement was reached between them on many issues.
Also, regarding the possibility of Bkerke bringing the two men to a meeting, observers told LBCI that nothing would prevent such a thing.
Frangieh had met with the head of the Dignity Movement, Faisal Karami, who considered that the problem is that the parliamentary blocs are divided between a group that supports a challenging candidate, a team that demands dialogue, a group that is holding a sit-in inside the Parliament, and a group that is preoccupied with debates. The solution is to convince all these parties that consensus is the only way to salvation.
In the meantime, while several Change MPs continued their sit-in inside the Parliament, the Strong Republic bloc announced that it had prepared a parliamentary petition to demand Speaker Nabih Berri to hold open sessions to elect a new president.
It also started contacting the rest of the independent blocs and representatives to collect the most significant number of signatures.
All meetings, whether between Christians or other parties, are part of an internal campaign by multiple internal parties to break the stalemate in the presidency without tangible results until now.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Bassil
Frangieh
Lebanon
Presidency
Next
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-26
Bassil, Frangieh meet amid tension
Press Highlights
2022-12-26
Bassil, Frangieh meet amid tension
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
US can't provide answers on Lebanon's presidency: Former Under Secretary David Hale
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
US can't provide answers on Lebanon's presidency: Former Under Secretary David Hale
0
Lebanon Economy
10:22
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
Lebanon Economy
10:22
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
0
Middle East
09:18
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Middle East
09:18
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-25
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-25
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives see total chaos as lira plunges
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives see total chaos as lira plunges
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
World
2023-01-08
Sweden says Turkey is asking too much over NATO application
World
2023-01-08
Sweden says Turkey is asking too much over NATO application
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia
Variety
2023-01-05
Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
04:28
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
04:28
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
2
Lebanon News
04:31
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
10:22
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
Lebanon Economy
10:22
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
4
World
06:01
Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany
World
06:01
Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany
5
Middle East
06:53
Stakes rise as Iran can fuel ‘several’ atom bombs
Middle East
06:53
Stakes rise as Iran can fuel ‘several’ atom bombs
6
Lebanon News
06:15
Protest in front of Beirut's Justice Palace in solidarity with Judge Bitar
Lebanon News
06:15
Protest in front of Beirut's Justice Palace in solidarity with Judge Bitar
7
Lebanon Economy
10:56
BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons' accounts
Lebanon Economy
10:56
BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons' accounts
8
Sports
05:04
Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
Sports
05:04
Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store