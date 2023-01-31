Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative

Leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, appears to be continuing the consultations with all parties to take the Lebanese presidential entitlement subject forward after reviving it two weeks ago.

Jumblatt has started looking for a new president in the meetings he and those sent on his behalf hold. He has three names in mind:
Jihad Azour
Salah Honein
Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun, keeping in mind that Jumblatt is open to any other name.
Jumblatt proposed these names to everyone he has seen, beginning with Hezbollah, which has refused to abandon its support for Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh as a candidate for the presidency.
To generate an initial consensus on any figure other than the duality of Michel Moawad and Sleiman Frangieh, with priority for one of the three choices provided, Jumblatt continues with this presidential initiative and presents it to the other parties in both announced and unannounced meetings.
Jumblatt's initiative, which is a presidential initiative par excellence, has also no direct connection to the upcoming Paris meeting because he is aware that this meeting won't resolve the Lebanese presidential crisis. Still, it will undoubtedly consider the positions of the Lebanese parties, particularly those revolving around the countries taking part in the Paris meeting.
Meanwhile, a Democratic Gathering delegation visited Bkerke. It included Taymour Jumblatt, Wael Abou Faour, and Raji al-Saad and had a meeting where the presidential election was the main topic of discussion.
Moreover, Jumblatt's presidential initiative and movement landed in the afternoon in Ain al-Tineh, where Jumblatt and Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the results of the individual consultations they had undertaken.
Given the vertical divide in opinions, finding the next president of the republic is not an easy task. Will Jumblatt give in, or will he successfully persuade the other parties—including Hezbollah—with one of the three names, or is all of this activity pointless?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Jumblatt

Lebanon

PSP

Presidency

LBCI Next
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-01-19

PSP leader Walid Jumblatt receives a Hezbollah delegation in Clemenceau

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

US can't provide answers on Lebanon's presidency: Former Under Secretary David Hale

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:41

Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:44

Will supermarkets start pricing their commodities in dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:06

Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Paris to hold vote on shared scooters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app