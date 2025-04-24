President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice

24-04-2025 | 03:21
High views
President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon&#39;s support for justice
2min
President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun marked the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by emphasizing that the occasion is not merely a remembrance of a painful historical tragedy but a reaffirmation of Lebanon's commitment to justice, human rights, and human dignity. 

He stressed the importance of standing against all forms of violence, extremism, and exclusion.

In a statement, Aoun said Lebanon renews its firm support for the Armenian people's peaceful struggle to uphold these principles.

"The Lebanese citizens of Armenian descent have, throughout their long history on Lebanese soil, proven to be a model of sincere national belonging and constructive contribution across political, economic, cultural, and artistic fields," the president said. "They have always been inseparable from Lebanon's diverse and rich identity."

He concluded with a tribute: "May God have mercy on the victims of the Armenian Genocide and all victims of injustice and aggression around the world. May He protect Lebanon and its people from all harm."

