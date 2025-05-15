Lebanese Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bayrakdarian arrived in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, to participate in the Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers of Francophone Countries.



She was received at the airport's VIP lounge by senior officials from Morocco's Ministry of Youth and Sports and Lebanon's Ambassador to Morocco, Ziad Atallah.



Minister Bayrakdarian is accompanied by her Francophone Affairs advisor, Ibrahim Mnassa, and youth policy expert Edgar Blanc.



Mnassa and Blanc are participating in the experts' meetings, while Bayrakdarian will lead the Lebanese delegation in the ministerial sessions scheduled for Friday.