Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02 | 10:38
High views
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France's FM
1min
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that Paris would host a meeting dedicated to Lebanon on Monday, including representatives of France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, to encourage Lebanese politicians to find a way out of the crisis in their country.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, currently in Saudi Arabia, expressed her "grave concern about the political obstruction of the horizon in Lebanon," said ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre during a press conference.

She added that France discussed with the Saudis and the rest of its regional partners ways to "encourage the Lebanese political class to assume its responsibilities and find a way out of the crisis."
 
She explained, "This approach will be the subject of a follow-up meeting on Monday with the French, American, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian administrations to continue coordination with our partners and find ways to move forward."
 
The aim of the meeting, according to the spokeswoman, is to encourage the Lebanese political class to get out of the impasse.

