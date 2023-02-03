News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03 | 10:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
Despite the internal political instability in the country, France is trying to position itself in the Lebanese scene.
The visit of the ambassador in charge of coordinating international support to Lebanon, Pierre Duquesne, comes in this context.
During his meetings with the Lebanese officials, the French envoy reaffirmed the effort he would personally make in the United States regarding the file of importing gas and energy from Egypt and Jordan after the World Bank decided to freeze the loan allocated for that.
Duquesne also offered technical assistance in the transport sector in his meeting with the Caretaker Public Works Minister, Ali Hamieh.
During their meeting, the intention of French companies to own property in sectors belonging to the Lebanese state was not raised.
However, France proposed technical assistance in the reconstruction of Beirut Port.
As for the project's funding, Lebanon prefers that it would come from the revenues of activating the port. Additionally, the private sector will undoubtedly be a partner, while the Lebanese state will maintain ownership.
Furthermore, Thursday's discussion between Duquesne and the Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh al-Shami, revolved around the reforms required from Lebanon.
However, Duquesne asked about the fate of the measures required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the obstacles they face.
Among the delayed measures is the evaluation of 14 banks. But, the possibility of legislation in the wake of the presidential vacuum will pose a significant challenge to the necessary reform laws.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
France
French
Envoy
Ambassador
Laws
Reform
IMF
World Bank
Jordan
Egypt
Gas
Electricity
Reforms
Next
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-31
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
Press Highlights
2023-01-31
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-12
Can Lebanon obtain an IMF loan, imitating Egypt's example?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-12
Can Lebanon obtain an IMF loan, imitating Egypt's example?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Lebanon lights up huge Eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 108,000 plastic bottles
Variety
2022-12-12
Lebanon lights up huge Eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 108,000 plastic bottles
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-01
Health Ministry: 23 new Cholera cases, no new deaths
Lebanon News
2022-12-01
Health Ministry: 23 new Cholera cases, no new deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
LBCI taps into latest updates on Beirut port blast probe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
LBCI taps into latest updates on Beirut port blast probe
0
Middle East
2023-01-11
Egypt's pound hits new lows after shift to more flexible forex regime
Middle East
2023-01-11
Egypt's pound hits new lows after shift to more flexible forex regime
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
3
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
5
Lebanon News
08:28
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
Lebanon News
08:28
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
6
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store