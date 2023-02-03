Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03 | 10:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy

Despite the internal political instability in the country, France is trying to position itself in the Lebanese scene.

The visit of the ambassador in charge of coordinating international support to Lebanon, Pierre Duquesne, comes in this context.

During his meetings with the Lebanese officials, the French envoy reaffirmed the effort he would personally make in the United States regarding the file of importing gas and energy from Egypt and Jordan after the World Bank decided to freeze the loan allocated for that.

Duquesne also offered technical assistance in the transport sector in his meeting with the Caretaker Public Works Minister, Ali Hamieh.

During their meeting, the intention of French companies to own property in sectors belonging to the Lebanese state was not raised. 

However, France proposed technical assistance in the reconstruction of Beirut Port.

As for the project's funding, Lebanon prefers that it would come from the revenues of activating the port. Additionally, the private sector will undoubtedly be a partner, while the Lebanese state will maintain ownership.

Furthermore, Thursday's discussion between Duquesne and the Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh al-Shami, revolved around the reforms required from Lebanon.

However, Duquesne asked about the fate of the measures required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the obstacles they face.

Among the delayed measures is the evaluation of 14 banks. But, the possibility of legislation in the wake of the presidential vacuum will pose a significant challenge to the necessary reform laws.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

France

French

Envoy

Ambassador

Laws

Reform

IMF

World Bank

Jordan

Egypt

Gas

Electricity

Reforms

LBCI Next
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-31

Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-12

Can Lebanon obtain an IMF loan, imitating Egypt's example?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Will Lebanese banks go on strike?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-12

Lebanon lights up huge Eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 108,000 plastic bottles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-01

Health Ministry: 23 new Cholera cases, no new deaths

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

LBCI taps into latest updates on Beirut port blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-11

Egypt's pound hits new lows after shift to more flexible forex regime

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app