Who will attend or boycott the third ministerial meeting?

And it is not surprising for the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) that its ally, Hezbollah, participates in it.



However, Hussein Al-Khalil and Wafiq Safa informed the FPM Leader MP Gebran Bassil that the two Hezbollah ministers would take part in any session held under "vital matters."



As for the party, these specifications apply to the items on the agenda for Monday's meeting, and its ministers will participate.



"If it is true that the cabinet meets for the ultimate necessity, is there anything more dangerous than the financial crisis and the lira depreciation, so that it is at the top of the cabinet's priorities?" sources close to the FPM questioned.



These sources emphasized that the cabinet is entirely absent from addressing the basis of the crisis. It also noted that the government's silence regarding the actions of Banque du Liban's governor in robbing Lebanese savings and deposits through contradictory circulars puts them both together in the position of corrupt partners against the Lebanese.



In response to a question regarding what is said about the "necessity legislation session" in the parliament, these sources confirmed that the parliament's main priority is electing a President. They added that the utmost and exceptional necessity would impose any legislation in light of the presidential vacancy.



The same sources pointed out that they will not participate in any legislative session if the agenda is "loose," stating that they are waiting for the agenda to be revealed before deciding what to do.