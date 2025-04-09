Dollar falls sharply as trade war escalates

09-04-2025 | 09:00
Dollar falls sharply as trade war escalates
0min
Dollar falls sharply as trade war escalates

The U.S. dollar dropped against the euro and other main rivals on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's tariffs triggered strong retaliation from China, fueling recession fears.

The dollar plunged 1.1 percent against the European single currency to $1.1083, as the greenback also dropped against the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen, seen as safe-haven currencies.

AFP

