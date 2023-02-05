French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

The documentary tells how, while enjoying Iranian immunity, the group defied justice and the international community and how countries failed to curb its activities.

On Sunday night at 10:55 Beirut time, viewers will spend around 156 minutes in front of France 5 channel learning about Hezbollah's secrets and funding methods.

The promotional video describes how DEA agents presented to Jerome Fritel and Saphia Amara the findings of their investigations and prosecutions against Hezbollah's activities over the years.

It is true that the highest-ranking Hezbollah officials are interviewed in the documentary. It is also true that the promotional video opens with the explosion at the Beirut port on August 4, 2020, followed by a statement from Lebanese MP Marwan Hamadeh saying that "nothing happens in the Port of Beirut without the party's knowledge."

In a few hours, the documentary will become in the custody of viewers worldwide. At that point, the importance of the documentary and the path of Hezbollah over forty years will also become clear.