News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-13 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?
Saudi-Syrian relations have been frozen since 2012, but the tragedy of the earthquake opened a hole in the high wall between the two countries.
A few days ago, Riyadh requested to land its planes in Damascus to provide aid to those affected by the earthquake.
According to the Syrian Director of Civil Aviation, the landing requests for the Saudi plane and other countries' planes have been approved.
This development in relations between Riyadh and Damascus, even from a humanitarian aspect, may open the door to Arab openness towards Syria in the next stage.
This openness was renewed by the UAE through its foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, meeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus before he inspected the areas affected by the earthquake. However, it is essential to note that the UAE opened the door to political communication with Syria months ago.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called his Syrian counterpart in a call that was the first of its kind since El-Sisi assumed power in Egypt in 2014.
Not only the Arab countries that have entered the line of humanitarian aid but the United Nations also under its slogan, "Separate politics from the earthquake disaster."
After the arrival of the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, to help the Syrians, the UN also sent the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths to Damascus.
According to observers, this international openness to Syria came in exchange for Damascus securing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the needy in all areas, without discrimination, even to those under the control of the opposition.
In conclusion, will the earthquake crisis succeed in returning Syria to the Arab embrace, especially with the approach of the next Arab summit in Saudi Arabia?
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Earthquake
Syria
Arab
Diplomacy
Next
What is the fate of banks strike?
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-12
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-12
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
0
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
0
Middle East
2023-02-09
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
Middle East
2023-02-09
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
0
Middle East
2023-02-09
Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,930
Middle East
2023-02-09
Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,930
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
0
Lebanon Economy
11:32
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
Lebanon Economy
11:32
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda
0
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:43
Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam
Lebanon News
12:43
Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam
0
World
2023-02-05
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
2023-02-05
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
0
Middle East
2023-01-05
Palestinians say teen killed by army in West Bank clashes
Middle East
2023-01-05
Palestinians say teen killed by army in West Bank clashes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
2
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
3
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
4
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
5
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
6
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
7
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
8
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store