Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?

Saudi-Syrian relations have been frozen since 2012, but the tragedy of the earthquake opened a hole in the high wall between the two countries.



A few days ago, Riyadh requested to land its planes in Damascus to provide aid to those affected by the earthquake.



According to the Syrian Director of Civil Aviation, the landing requests for the Saudi plane and other countries' planes have been approved.



This development in relations between Riyadh and Damascus, even from a humanitarian aspect, may open the door to Arab openness towards Syria in the next stage.



This openness was renewed by the UAE through its foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, meeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus before he inspected the areas affected by the earthquake. However, it is essential to note that the UAE opened the door to political communication with Syria months ago.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called his Syrian counterpart in a call that was the first of its kind since El-Sisi assumed power in Egypt in 2014.



Not only the Arab countries that have entered the line of humanitarian aid but the United Nations also under its slogan, "Separate politics from the earthquake disaster."



After the arrival of the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, to help the Syrians, the UN also sent the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths to Damascus.



According to observers, this international openness to Syria came in exchange for Damascus securing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the needy in all areas, without discrimination, even to those under the control of the opposition.



In conclusion, will the earthquake crisis succeed in returning Syria to the Arab embrace, especially with the approach of the next Arab summit in Saudi Arabia?