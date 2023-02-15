Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15 | 10:20
High views
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
2min
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike

Within a week, nothing changed, neither for the banks nor for the Lebanese people.

While there is a partial bank strike in the country, citizens are still using ATMs; some are lucky enough to withdraw money, while others are not.

Lebanese people are always the victim

Amid the conflict between banks and some judges, most notably Judge Ghada Aoun, the Lebanese people are the ones who pay the price.

Based on this equation, the banks claimed that they were trying to alert the citizen to some of the negative aspects of the judicial actions that took place based on money laundering.

Thus, Judge Aoun's move to request the lifting of banking secrecy on certain bankers is based on the allegation of money laundering.

For instance, the prosecution on suspicion of illicit enrichment is not accompanied by a request to lift banking secrecy, given that bankers are not from the public sector. But in all cases, they fear personal repercussions if this step is applied.

What about the strike of the banks? 

However, banks will keep going on a partial strike until further notice after talks that included the Interior Minister and the security service leaders successfully avoided a complete strike and the shutdown of ATM operations.

While Judge Oweidat, the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, is in charge of all measures linked to prosecutions, officials are dealing with the banking and judicial situation carefully, with the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, playing a role in this matter.

Additionally, bankers considered that the political factor rejected Judge Aoun's decisions. Moreover, due to consultations, she appeared to have prolonged the deadline for the prosecuted banks to lift banking secrecy until Friday for chairpersons, other board members, managers, and others.

The latest on the payments of the customs duty
Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?
