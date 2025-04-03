Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
03-04-2025 | 02:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Thursday, fuel prices in Lebanon increased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rising by LBP 16,000, while gas prices dropped by LBP 3,000. The price of diesel remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,412,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,452,000
Diesel: LBP 1,293,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,100,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Rise

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-31

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-21

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-17

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:54

President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-28

Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01

Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

No deal to delay central bank governor appointment, sources tell LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:35

Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More