Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Thursday, fuel prices in Lebanon increased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rising by LBP 16,000, while gas prices dropped by LBP 3,000. The price of diesel remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,412,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,452,000

Diesel: LBP 1,293,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,100,000