Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

This time, the supermarket shelves with the price labels are affected again.



The prices of goods will no longer be in Lebanese pounds but in US dollars as of the following week.



On Thursday, the Ministry of Economy issued a decision allowing supermarkets to set the prices of commodities in dollars and that the consumer pays in the lira. But the supermarkets should announce the daily exchange rate.



However, this decision does not include vegetables, fruits, and tobacco products.



Furthermore, supermarkets need a few days to switch prices on their internal systems before setting prices in dollars.



But who will decide the exchange rate in these stores, given that the black-market platforms for the rate are multiple?



Does this step play a role in lowering prices? Will it serve the interest of the traders or the citizen?