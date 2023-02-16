Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16 | 12:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

The US dollar rate in Lebanon is a significant source of concern for the people. Currency depreciation and fluctuating exchange rates have an impact on everything.

This time, the supermarket shelves with the price labels are affected again.

The prices of goods will no longer be in Lebanese pounds but in US dollars as of the following week.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Economy issued a decision allowing supermarkets to set the prices of commodities in dollars and that the consumer pays in the lira. But the supermarkets should announce the daily exchange rate.

However, this decision does not include vegetables, fruits, and tobacco products.

Furthermore, supermarkets need a few days to switch prices on their internal systems before setting prices in dollars.

But who will decide the exchange rate in these stores, given that the black-market platforms for the rate are multiple?

Does this step play a role in lowering prices? Will it serve the interest of the traders or the citizen?
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Goods

Supermarket

Price

USD

Crisis

Consumer

Trader

LBCI Next
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

No end in sight for Lebanon's education crisis: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Here is why BDL buys USD from the market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15

The latest on the payments of the customs duty

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:39

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
15:22

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app