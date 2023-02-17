Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

Frangieh said that he did not run yet for presidency but his name is suggested as a candidate.



“We have an economic, political and social vision based on reality and telling the truth, no matter how painful it may be,” he told his supporters.



He did, however, make the point that, in contrast to what some are suggesting, his name as a presidential candidate does not impede the presidential election.



He also emphasized that he is in favor of any settlement that benefits Lebanon, but that any settlement requires two parties to discuss in order to identify common ground.



After pointing out that history will do justice to those who actually sacrificed for the true interest of Christians, Frangieh talked about "a school that destroyed all Christians under the slogan of uniting them and demanding federalism.”



"We paid the price of that in many stages, and the price was the Ehden massacre," he added.



"There are those who dream of federalism and promote it, and do not want Sleiman Frangjieh because my project is pan-Arab and consensual," he stressed.



On another note, he made it clear that the weapons of the resistance is currently a contentious topic that calls for a national, practical, and responsible response.



He concluded by saying that while big settlements are awaited, the main concern is now to prevent chaos in the country, and there are signs that an international consensus is desired.