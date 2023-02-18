News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Will term of BDL's Salameh be extended?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Will term of BDL's Salameh be extended?
On the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, the Lebanese Finance Minister Youssef Al-Khalil surprised some when he told Reuters that replacing the Governor of Banque du Liban (BDL), Riyad Salameh, would be difficult and that his term might be extended despite the lack of agreement on the matter.
At a later time, Khalil's office clarified that he did not state or even suggest that Salameh's term extension would take place, contrary to what some have said, explaining that he meant that the country's conditions are complex. It also may be difficult for the political forces to agree on an alternative.
As for the extension, which the minister did not say, according to his office, he was referring to the proposal that included the term extension for first-class employees.
However, Salameh's term as BDL governor, which he has held for thirty years, will end in July. There is a lot of disagreement over his contribution to the country's financial situation; thus, are there any extension formulas?
But how can this scenario happen, especially since there is a caretaker cabinet which issues a decree appointing the governor, as happened with Salameh in May 2017 when his term was renewed for another six years, even though the position and personality of the ruler have always been associated with the President of the Republic.
Therefore, will the cabinet convene for this purpose? And will Hezbollah - which has a well-known position on Salameh - secure the quorum?
Another scenario may happen: Amending the Monetary and Credit Law, whose article 18 defines the governor's term as six years.
According to this scenario, an exceptional amendment of the law through the Parliament may occur to extend the term that began in 2017, for two years, for example.
But the parliament is currently, according to the constitution, an electorate body dedicated only to electing a president, and it cannot conduct any other matter. Moreover, there is a disagreement about holding legislative sessions under the "legislation of necessity."
However, if it is agreed to hold such a session, the presence of the absolute majority (65 deputies) is required. Furthermore, the approval of amending the law requires only an ordinary majority (half of the members in the hall).
Sources close to the Parliament Speaker did not want to comment on the position of the Minister of Finance and the circumstances that led to his speech.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Term
Bank
BDL
Minister
Cabinet
Parliament
Next
More details about public sector restructuring plan
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
More details about public sector restructuring plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
More details about public sector restructuring plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
More details about public sector restructuring plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
More details about public sector restructuring plan
0
Middle East
2023-01-09
Egypt inflation, at five-year high, seen quickening in December
Middle East
2023-01-09
Egypt inflation, at five-year high, seen quickening in December
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
Variety
2023-02-17
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
More details about public sector restructuring plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
More details about public sector restructuring plan
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Will term of BDL's Salameh be extended?
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Will term of BDL's Salameh be extended?
4
World
05:37
Iraq signs five-year MoU with General Electric
World
05:37
Iraq signs five-year MoU with General Electric
5
Lebanon News
09:24
Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:24
Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon
6
World
05:06
Ukrainian troops holding Bakhmut line demand weapons as world powers meet
World
05:06
Ukrainian troops holding Bakhmut line demand weapons as world powers meet
7
Variety
09:50
Chatbot ChatGPT should say ‘I can’t answer that’ when it comes to ‘tricky topics’
Variety
09:50
Chatbot ChatGPT should say ‘I can’t answer that’ when it comes to ‘tricky topics’
8
Middle East
07:54
Earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments
Middle East
07:54
Earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store