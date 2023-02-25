News
Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25 | 15:26
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire
Early Saturday morning in Jounieh, a man born in 1979 broke into a house and stole a phone, a weapon, a quantity of jewelry, and cash in US dollars. When the family woke up, the suspect fired shots in the air to intimidate them and fled the scene. The authorities were immediately notified and put the stolen phone under surveillance, leading to the location of the suspect in the Karantina area.
A patrol from the Internal Security Forces was dispatched to the location, and with the assistance of State Security, they surrounded the suspect. The suspect then opened fire towards the security forces, injuring one officer from the Beirut Investigations Unit, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect continued to resist arrest and threatened to throw a grenade, leading the security forces to open fire and subdue him.
The suspect was shot in the thigh and abdomen and was apprehended, and the stolen items were recovered. He was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment under the custody of the authorities.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
armed
robbery
Jounieh
suspect
arrest
gunfire
