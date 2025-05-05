Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Hamas has handed over a second suspect to the Lebanese army's Intelligence Directorate, who is suspected of involvement in the rocket attacks launched from southern Lebanon toward Israel on March 22 and 28.



These attacks gave Israel a pretext to carry out raids in the south and Beirut's southern suburbs, resulting in casualties.



According to sources, the second suspect was handed over to Beirut. His initials are Y.B. The handover took place hours after Hamas delivered the first suspect on Sunday at the Ain al-Hilweh camp.



The handover of the two suspects follows decisions made by the Higher Defense Council and Hamas' commitment during meetings on Saturday to hand over four fugitive suspects involved in the rocket attacks within 48 hours.



Two additional suspects remain to be handed over and are believed to be hiding in the el-Buss and Rashidieh camps in southern Lebanon.



LBCI has learned that Hamas is committed to handing them over. However, some logistical issues delayed the simultaneous handover of all suspects.



The process is moving forward positively, with a commitment to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and the suspension of military and security operations, as well as the continued handover of the remaining suspects.



While sources confirmed that one of the suspects is a Sheikh who has not yet been handed over, they assured that this would not impede the handover process, as Hamas has upheld its commitment. The group involved in the rocket attacks consists of six individuals.



With the handover of the second suspect, the total number of detainees involved in the rocket launch operation rises to four. Two were detained by the Lebanese General Security and the Lebanese army following the attacks, while two others remain at large.



Among the detained suspects, two are considered the main planners of the attacks.